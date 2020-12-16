Smiths Station man arrested after threatening to shoot Lee Co. investigator and wife

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Smiths Station man was arrested Wednesday and is facing several charges after threating a Lee County investigator, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillon Stutzman, 19, is charged with terrorist threats, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator received a call from an unknown male who stated he was going to go to the investigator’s home and shoot him and his wife with an AK-47 rifle. The caller made reference to an active case that the investigator is working on.
Lee County investigators were able to track down the person who made the call and identified him as Stutzman. A search warrant was conducted at his residence where an AK-47 rifle and multiple THC oil vape cartridges were located.
Stutzman is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $28,000 bond.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones released the following statement regarding the case:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.