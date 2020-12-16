A Soggy and Dreary Wednesday; Turning Even Colder

Sunny skies return in full for Friday, but another disturbance headed our way over the weekend will put a chance of showers back in the forecast possibly as early as late Saturday into Sunday (20-40% coverage). Temperatures look more seasonable for mid-December over the weekend, but milder to start next week in the 60s before a strong cold front possibly heads our way near Christmas. Still too far out to fine-tune the details, but the hope of a chilly Christmas looks more promising! No guarantees about a White Christmas though, of course!