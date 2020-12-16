A Soggy and Dreary Wednesday; Turning Even Colder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday morning starting off about as dreary and miserable as possible with a cold, drenching rain moving across the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage will taper off through the afternoon, but clouds won’t budge just yet and temperatures will struggle to rise any higher than 50. With an easterly breeze in place as well, wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s for most of the day.
Temperatures will fall close to freezing for Thursday morning, and depending on how much water ends up evaporating with the windy conditions, proceed with caution over any bridges or overpasses tomorrow AM in case of patchy black ice. Some clouds will stick around for Thursday with some more sunshine hopefully breaking through during the afternoon, but temperatures will still have trouble getting any warmer than 50. If not tonight, definitely make cold weather preps Thursday and Friday evenings as temperatures will fall to freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings.
Sunny skies return in full for Friday, but another disturbance headed our way over the weekend will put a chance of showers back in the forecast possibly as early as late Saturday into Sunday (20-40% coverage). Temperatures look more seasonable for mid-December over the weekend, but milder to start next week in the 60s before a strong cold front possibly heads our way near Christmas. Still too far out to fine-tune the details, but the hope of a chilly Christmas looks more promising! No guarantees about a White Christmas though, of course!
