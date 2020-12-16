U.S. Senate candidates campaign in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With just a couple of weeks until the runoff races January 5, candidates have been busy campaigning across the state encouraging Georgians to head to the polls.
Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff both made stops in the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday.
Perdue made a stop on his “Win Georgia, Save America” Bus Tour in Cataula.
“The eyes of America, I’m talking about everybody outside of Georgia, are on us right now,” he Senator said.
Ossoff brought his “Health, Jobs and Justice” Bus Tour to Columbus.
“You’re feeling hope because we have the opportunity now, Columbus, to write the next chapter in American history,” said Ossoff.
Although their political ideas differ, both Perdue and Ossoff are asking Georgians to head to the polls to vote early and spread the word about voting early.
“We’ve got to get out and vote for health, jobs, justice. We can make healthcare affordable for every family, we can recover economically from this pandemic and invest in infrastructure, and we can pass a new Civil Rights Act to secure equal justice for all,” Ossoff said.
“This leftist, radical, socialist agenda that would defund the police, open our borders, have illegal immigrants voting. It would take away our private health insurance and it would bring us the Green New Deal that we cannot afford. It would cost every Georgian $65,000 per year. It’s just not possible,” said Perdue.
They also both spoke about the pandemic. Perdue said along with bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to the country in less then a year, he’s also focusing on helping Georgians get through the backend of the pandemic.
“We brought 47 million, or billion, dollars to Georgia in the first round of CARES that helped us save a million and a half jobs in Georgia under the Paycheck Protection Program. So, we’re back at it really trying to get help. We’ve been blocked several times by the Democrats,” said Perdue.
Ossoff said testing and vaccines should be free for every American as part of an ambitious COVID-19 relief package.
“We need to invest in infrastructure and job creation in order to grow the economy out of this crisis and in order to make those kind of changes, in order to make sure everyone has access to the vaccine, folks got to get out to the polls and vote,” said Ossoff.
Ossoff will be campaigning in Cuthbert and Americus Thursday. Perdue will join Vice President Mike Pence in Columbus and Macon Thursday.
