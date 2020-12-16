Woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-185 in Columbus after getting out of her crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead after crashing her car into the median on I-185 in Columbus and then being struck by another vehicle.
The crash occurred just before 5:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes just before the Macon Rd. exit, but left all northbound and southbound lanes blocked for a time, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic has since reopened.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the 28-year-old victim struck the concrete wall dividing the northbound and southbound lanes. She then reportedly got out of her car and was hit by another vehicle.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
