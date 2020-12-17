Cold Mornings Ahead; Rain Back on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will decrease through the overnight hours with temperatures bottoming out in the 20s and 30s early Friday morning across the Chattahoochee Valley. Friday will feature mid 50s for highs with plenty of sunshine, still well below average for this time of year. Going into the weekend, look for an increase in clouds heading into Saturday with rain chances returning by Sunday. Showers could linger into the first part of the day on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. For next Tuesday and Wednesday, we will continue the warm-up with low to mid 60s in our forecast and increasing clouds by Wednesday. Christmas Eve will bring more rain into our area, making for a wet arrival for Santa, perhaps! We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing as we get closer, but the rain will move out by Christmas Day with a shot of much colder and drier air settling in. In fact, highs may struggle to get to the 50 degree mark on Christmas Day with a gusty wind making it feel colder. We’ll continue to pay close attention to your holiday forecast.