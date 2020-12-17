Columbus High School transitions to virtual learning due to increase in COVID-19 exposure, cases

MCSD (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | December 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 4:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School will transition to virtual learning beginning Dec. 18 due to an increase in COVID-19 exposure and two or more linked cases at the school.

Students will following the virtual instruction model through Dec. 22 and will return for in-person instruction Jan. 6, 2021. Columbus High’s athletic and extracurricular activities are postponed during the closure.

Each student can receive meals, according to the virtual meal pick-up plan at their choice.

