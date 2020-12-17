Developers announce businesses to come to Midland Commons

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly a year ago, construction began for the Midland Commons development on JR Allen Parkway and Flat Rock Road.
Chris Wightman, one of the developers for the Midland Commons project, said construction is still underway for the 86-acre development. Now, they’re ready to announce some of the retail businesses and restaurants that are slated to come as soon as 18 months.
“The status of the development, as of Monday, Publix announced that they are going to come to Midland Commons site and they’re going to be located here on the northern portion of the site in phase one, and there will be some additional shops next to the Publix as you can see here,” said Wightman.
Wightman confirmed other business they’re expecting to be apart of the development are Popeye’s, Arby’s and Culvers. Wightman also said the construction on the site has not been delayed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and things are right on schedule.
