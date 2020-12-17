Dixon keeps Callaway grounded

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Charlie Dixon is a man on a mission. The senior running back had a tough act to follow. taking over featured back duties at Callaway High when Tank Bigsby moved on to college stardom. Then Dixon had to deal with injuries and quarantines that cost him four games this season, and that lit what was already a competitive fire into a red-hot flame.
“That really impacted me and made me feel a certain type of way, so I said, ‘I have to let people know who I am,’” said Dixon.
Oh, he did that all right, rushing for 1045 yards and 16 TD’s this season despite playing in just seven games.
“Once we got him back, I think that he’s gotten better each week,” said head coach Pete Wiggins. “His confidence has grown and he’s really been a clutch guy.”
Clutch isn’t the word for it. In the past four games, he’s gained 735 yards with 11 touchdowns. He didn’t have to worry about gaining the utter confidence of his teammates with those performances -- he already had their total trust.
“Charlie means everything to the offense,” senior quarterback Demetrius Coleman said. “Charlie, he takes the load and all of that, takes the hits and he keeps going. Physicality – Charlie’s very physical and when he runs for real, he’s very physical. Can’t nobody stop him.”
Wiggins likes Dixon’s willingness to share the credit. “He’ll come off the field and he’ll brag on the offensive line or the tight ends, the h-backs, the wideouts, that’s basically paving the way to get him yards.”
Just getting to the semis again isn’t good enough for Dixon. Like I said, he’s on a mission. How hungry is he?
“Very hungry,” said Dixon. “Not just saying it from my standpoint and view, but as a senior and being there three times before, it being my fourth time being here, you’ve just got to keep going. You see it from a different perspective, so you’ve just got to fight. It makes you even more hungry.”
Dixon is out to spread the word about the Cavaliers and their potential.
“I have to let people know that Callaway is capable of it. We’re not just another team in Callaway history. We will make something change, we will make a difference.”
Eighth-ranked Callaway will host the No. 2 Rabun County Wildcats on Friday night at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET.
