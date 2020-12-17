Fort Benning troops head home for the holidays, National Infantry Museum opens to public

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of soldiers on Fort Benning put training to a halt and returned home to their families for the holidays.
Soldiers with one-station unit training at the Maneuver Center of Excellence are scheduled to participate in the Training and Doctrine Command’s annual tradition of holiday block leave, which is a break for the soldiers in training and the drill sergeants and civilians who train them.
“We actually have our family members coming up here to see us if they’re allowed to within their parameters in spite of all the restrictions with everything,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Damien Gibson.
Fort Benning leaders developed a deliberate, disciplined plan to protect the health of the force while soldiers spend the holidays with their loved ones. The soldiers are reminded to frequently wash their hands, disinfect touched objects, wear masks and social distance.
“In a COVID environment, you’re kind of limited in what you can do but it’s nice to have him back with us and the family get together and do some of the family traditions in our home,” said John Thompson, father of a soldier.
Admission to the NIM is free. For more details, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.