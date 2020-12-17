Georgia-based company to expand operations in Columbus, creates 350 jobs

“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hardworking Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Columbus and the surrounding region.”