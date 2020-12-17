Georgia-based company to expand operations in Columbus, creates 350 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Path-Tec will invest more than $5 million in expanding their operations in Columbus.
Path-Tec is a leading provider of healthcare logistics and supply chain solutions. The company expects to create 350 jobs locally with their expansion.
“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hardworking Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Columbus and the surrounding region.”
Since its opening in 2005, Path-Tec has provided solutions for hospitals and laboratories, including specialized logistics services, client supply management, custom medical kit design, and end-to-end outsourced technology services. With this expansion, Path-Tec will employ a total of 565 people in the Columbus area.
Path-Tec is opening a 106,000-square-foot facility located in the Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as a secondary inventory, kitting, and distribution operation for the company.
The company will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in production, distribution, inventory management, and customer service. Individuals interested in careers with Path-Tec are encouraged to visit www.path-tec.com.
