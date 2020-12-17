The Grinch visits Del Taco in Columbus to spread holiday cheer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local comedian and impressionist dresses up like the famous character, The Grinch, each holiday season to bring some cheer in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Thursday, Sam Beman entertained people at Del Taco in Columbus. Beman, who originally played The Grinch for a production at Del Taco.
Beman can be booked for businesses and parties. The Grinch will be at Launch Trampoline Park in Columbus and Harley Davidson in Fort Benning Saturday afternoon.
