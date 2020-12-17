House of Heroes partners with stores in Columbus to deliver food boxes to veterans

“It is just so wonderful,” said Susan Wood with House of Heroes. “Home Depot has been an amazing partner with us, and we appreciate local people like Piggly Wiggly coming to help out. We’ve had to change a few things. We’ve still been able to assist veterans with home repairs. We have assisted 47 this year, which is a lot lower than our usual, 75 to 100. But we’ve been able to stay connected to deliver food and other items and to step outside the box just a little bit but still help the community.”