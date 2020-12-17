Lingering, Stubborn Clouds Before More Freezing Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overcast skies will stick around through at least the early afternoon before we see a break in the cloud cover. Since clouds will linger for the next several hours, temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than 50 this afternoon—most of us will just top out in the mid to upper 40s! Wind chills will hang out near freezing this morning, but eventually the chilly breeze will die down overnight and allow for temperatures to fall to at or below freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings. Cover up any sensitive plants and make sure your pets are warm before heading to bed the next couple of nights.
Despite the upcoming freezing mornings, temperatures will be more seasonable through the start of the weekend during the afternoons at least with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Plenty of sun around for Friday and Saturday too, but another disturbance route for the latter half of the weekend will bring more clouds and a chance of showers back Saturday night into Sunday. Some showers could linger on Monday before a stretch of dry weather through mid-week. Next week also features a warming trend with temperatures slightly above average in the 60s and 40s.
By Christmas Eve, a strong cold front sweeping across the Southeast will bring another chance of scattered showers before the possibility of a drier and much colder Christmas Day. Still too soon to iron out the details with any certainty, but we’ll keep you posted!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.