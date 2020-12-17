Lingering, Stubborn Clouds Before More Freezing Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overcast skies will stick around through at least the early afternoon before we see a break in the cloud cover. Since clouds will linger for the next several hours, temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than 50 this afternoon—most of us will just top out in the mid to upper 40s! Wind chills will hang out near freezing this morning, but eventually the chilly breeze will die down overnight and allow for temperatures to fall to at or below freezing for Friday and Saturday mornings. Cover up any sensitive plants and make sure your pets are warm before heading to bed the next couple of nights.