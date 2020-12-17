Nick Saban on retirement: ‘I want to continue to do it as long as I can’

“Obviously, I love doing what I’m doing and I want to continue to do it as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program, so that’s really the only plan I have for the future. You know we have a lot of good players here and we try to create a lot of value for our program for our players here so they have a better opportunity to be successful in the future and that’s very self gratifying so, but if I thought that my presence here wasn’t a positive for the University of Alabama, the program, or the players, then I would decide not to do it anymore,” said Saban.