Over 4,000 registered Muscogee County voters to reverify address

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A month and a half after the general election, the integrity of the voting system in Georgia is still being questioned.
This time it’s by the chairman of the Muscogee County Republican Party, Alton Russell, who is challenging the residency of more than 4,000 registered voters.
Russell challenged the Muscogee County Elections Board on the basis that each named voter lives outside of Muscogee County.
“The board voted to approve probable cause and obviously, we find that disappointing,” Richard Parker (D) said.
The next steps in the process entail elections staff sending out a letter to all 4,033 voters in question and ask them to verify their residency, and if they can’t, they won’t be able to vote in the upcoming runoff January 5.
“You see how far we are from election day, and they are just now finding those. That is concrete evidence, there is no sweeping that under the rug,” Kelvin Thomas (R) said.
Republicans say this further points to suspicions of voter fraud, which they say Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has repeatedly dismissed.
“At this point, we understand it will be difficult to change some minds. I get that. We understand that. But as I said earlier, all voters need to be respected equally,” Raffensperger said.
Dr. Jacob Holt, assistant professor of political science at Columbus State University, says in his career, he has never seen a challenge like this one, citing that they are rare and when they do occur, usually it’s elections officials verifying residency of voters.
“What it really looks like is Republicans are throwing Hail Mary’s at this point and are hoping something sticks,” Holt said. “Reality is, it probably won’t stick.”
A similar case is going on in Fulton County Superior Court, but it is unlikely this will end up in court, according to Holt since the elections board is cooperating.
The list of roughly 4,000 voters’ names was drawn from the National Address Database which does not show party affiliation.
