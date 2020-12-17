Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft of property from business on Enterprise Dr.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
On Dec. 12, police began investigating a theft of property, third degree that occurred at PetSmart, located at 2495 Enterprise Drive.
The suspect is seen on camera wearing a face mask, grey top, black pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on this suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
