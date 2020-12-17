Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft of property from business on Enterprise Dr.

Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft of property from business on Enterprise Dr.
Opelika police searching for PetSmart theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | December 17, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 9:10 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

On Dec. 12, police began investigating a theft of property, third degree that occurred at PetSmart, located at 2495 Enterprise Drive.

The suspect is seen on camera wearing a face mask, grey top, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for PetSmart theft suspect
Opelika police searching for PetSmart theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.