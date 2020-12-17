Vice President Pence visits Columbus for Defend the Majority rally

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vice President Mike Pence visited Columbus Thursday and spoke at a Defend the Majority rally.
Pence campaigned alongside Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler with the U.S. Senate majority at stake in these runoff races.
Pence spoke to a crowd of several hundred supporters at the Columbus Airport who braved the cold for his first of two stops in Georgia. Pence said he came to Columbus because he stands with President Donald Trump.
He also said he stands with Loeffler and Perdue and that Georgia needs to hold the line. Pence told the crowd they have to win Georgia and save America with Georgia’s upcoming U.S. Senate races.
“With the strong support of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we rebuilt our military, we revived our economy, we secured our border, stood with law enforcement, and fought for life and liberty and the constitution of the United States of America,” said Pence.
Pence also promised supporters that they will keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out. He said if Georgians vote to send Perdue and Loeffler, then Georgians will have done more than its part to keep America great.
Pence also stopped in Macon Thursday.
