Cavaliers advance to state finals

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Charlie Dixon ran for three touchdowns, while Demetrius Coleman had a TD pass and a TD run of his own as the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers beat the No. 2 Rabun County Wildcats 41-17 on Friday night in the GHSA Class 2A state semifinals in a game played at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.