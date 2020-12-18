Cavaliers advance to state finals

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Charlie Dixon ran for three touchdowns, while Demetrius Coleman had a TD pass and a TD run of his own as the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers beat the No. 2 Rabun County Wildcats 41-17 on Friday night in the GHSA Class 2A state semifinals in a game played at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange.
The Cavaliers took command of the game from the get-go. Jalin Shephard picked off a Gunner Stockton pass in the first quarter and returned it 70 yards for the opening touchdown. Dixon added a 2-yard score to make it 14-0 after one quarter.
Stockton connected with Adriel Clark on a TD pass to cut Callaway’s lead to 14-10 with 4:06 remaining in the opening half, but after that, Dixon and Coleman took charge.
Coleman broke loose on a keeper, taking it 64 yards to give Callaway a 20-10 lead at the half.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Coleman found Sam Williams on a 48-yard TD pass, then Dixon scored on runs of 10 and 76 yards to give the Cavaliers a 41-10 lead, which led to a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Callaway will head to the GHSA state finals for the first time in program history. They’ll face No. 1 Fitzgerald for the championship on Tuesday, December 29 at Noon ET at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, the former Turner Field.
