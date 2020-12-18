Chilly Sunshine Returns, but Rain Looms Later This Weekend

Sun will stick around for Saturday but expect clouds to increase later in the day before rain returns early Sunday. For now, we’re forecasting a 50-70% coverage of showers on Sunday with some potentially lingering into early Monday before we dry out again. Highs will top out in the upper 50s through the weekend but climb onto the other side of 60 Monday through Wednesday. Believe it or not, another strong cold front will make its way across the Southeast closer to Christmas, bringing a round of rain out ahead of it on Christmas Eve before a potentially potent Arctic Blast for Christmas Day. No guarantees for a White Christmas unfortunately, but hey, at least it will be cold!