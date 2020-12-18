Columbus organizations hosting clothing and shoe giveaway ahead of Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man usually takes his team to Africa each year where he’s helping to build a hospital clinic in Uganda.
Since he could not make it this year due to COVID-19, Alfie Jelks of Soul of My Footprint is giving away the shoes and clothes he would normally take with him to Africa.
He’s inviting the community to have an early Christmas and select gifts at Canaan Baptist Church Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Walmart is one of his partners and they donate shoes all year round.
“And so because we were unable to go to Africa this year, we thought that it would be a great idea to not save these shoes for next year, but to have a shoe give away where as people who are hit hardest can come by and get a new pair of shoes, a new suit, a new shirt, and some ties during these hard times,” said Jelks.
The My Black Has a Purpose organization and Canaan Baptist Church joined with Jelks this year to make the giveaway happen.
