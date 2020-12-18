Columbus police searching for missing man, last seen nearly two weeks ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
33-year-old Christopher Marcus Flinn was last heard from on Sunday, Dec. 6. He also goes by Lil Chris.
Christopher’s clothing description is unknown. He weighs 145 pounds and is around 5-feet-9-inches tall. His right index finger is missing and he has a nearly full-body tattoo. His hair is cut short on the sides and long on the top. He sometimes braids the hair on top.
He may be with Lucy Harrison. She drives an older model SUV and it is possibly spray painted black.
If you have any information on Christopher’s whereabouts, please contact 911.
