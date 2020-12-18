Ga. state senator hosts hygiene product drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia state senator hosted a hygiene product drive in Columbus Friday.
Senator Ed Harbison hosted the drive at a State Farm insurance agency on Veteran’s Parkway. The event was sponsored ministry Feeding, Accepting, Inspiring, the Hurting (FAITH).
Harbison along with FAITH’s sponsor James Gant came up with the idea after Harbison spoke with the Muscogee County School District superintendent who said the absentee rate is going up because students lacked certain hygiene products.
“The young ladies didn’t have certain products to make sure they would be in school,” said Harbison. “So, in an effort to alleviate that, or at least make a little dent in it, I came to know the Gants’ and we got together with the FAITH organization and came up with this idea to hand out these packets.”
The supplies distributed at the event were given to education leaders throughout Senate District 15.
