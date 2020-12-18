MCSD to stagger students’ return after Christmas break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The day after the Muscogee County School District announced Columbus High School students would be switching to virtual learning due to multiple confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, the district released its plans for welcoming students back after Christmas break.
Students will be welcomed back in two phases in the weeks after Christmas break, according to Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
“Since the Thanksgiving break over the past couple of weeks, we have seen an incremental increase each week,” Lewis said. “This past week being the greatest increase we have seen thus far.”
As of Friday, the Muscogee County School District has 18 positive employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, 50 in-person students, and hundreds of students and faculty in quarantine.
This along with trying to prevent future COVID-19 cases is what led Lewis and the school board to phase students back in groups following Christmas break.
“We will come back on January 6th with the in-person model for only pre-k through five grades as well as self-contained special education,” Lewis said.
Grades 6 - 12 will learn from home virtually from January 6 until January 15. Starting on January 19, all students grade pre-k through 12 can return for in-person learning if they choose to do so.
Parents like Kimberly Kimble said she saw this coming and decided to switch her daughter to virtual as a precaution ahead of the anticipated winter spike in cases.
“I had already decided that my daughter was going to be virtual for the rest of the year. When the teacher was giving hints, I was like in my mind, okay she’s just going to stay home. I kind of figured this was going to happen. It is flu season also for the kids,” said Kimble.
Lewis said a panel of local doctors and the Department of Public Health helped the board in making the decision as to what to do after Christmas break.
“I like to use the cases per two weeks because that kind of gives a more accurate look at how many people have been infected and whether or not those new cases are coming from those in quarantine,” Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said.
Kirkland said cases are ticking up. Since Monday, there have been almost 100 new COVID-19 cases in Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.