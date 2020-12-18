MCSD staggering in-person student return from Winter break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When students in Muscogee County return to school after Winter break in 2021, it will not be all at once.
Parents will still have the option to have their children participate in virtual learning just as they did in 2020, but for those choosing to send their children to school in-person, they will not all be returning together.
During the week of Jan. 6 to 15, students choosing to participate in in-person learning in Pre-K through 5th grade, as well as self-contained special education students will return. All students in grades 6 through 12, regardless of their choice of learning model, will participate in virtual learning.
Beginning Jan. 19, which is the next Monday, students in grades 6 through 12 will return to in-person learning based on their choice of learning model. At this point, all students choosing in-person learning will be back on campus.
All students will receive devices and instructional material before leaving school for Winter break.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.