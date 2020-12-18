MCSD weekly COVID-19 report shows 50 in-person student cases

By Olivia Gunn | December 18, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 4:19 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday for the week of Dec. 14 through Dec. 18.

The report shows 50 in-person student cases, an increase from last week’s 28 cases. There are 18 school-based employee cases.

730 in-person students are in self-quarantine and 115 school-based employees are self-quarantining.

View detailed data from the district below:

Total enrolled students 31,507

Total in-person students 16, 292

In-person student positive cases 50

In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 730

Total employees 5,175

Total school-based employees 3,550

School-based employee positive cases 18

School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 115

