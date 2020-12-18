One man dead after apartment shooting on 10th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead after being shot at a 10th Ave. apartment complex in Phenix City.
Officers were called to the L.P. Stough Apartments at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.
They found 41-year-old Jermaine Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later died from his injuries.
There is no word on if police have any potential suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on Harris’ death is being asked to contact PCPD at 334-298-0611.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.