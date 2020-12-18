Record label hosts 6th annual Christmas bash at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lion and Lamb Music held its sixth annual Christmas bash Thursday night in Columbus.
Each year during the holiday, the group performs at Peachtree Mall and gives away toys to all the children who attend.
This year, six young girls were gifted brand new bikes. Dozens of people were also able to receive gifts from Bowlero, Chick-fil-A, and Ruby Tuesday. Organizers said they know many people are struggling at the moment, but hope to put a smile on families’ faces.
“If we focus on Christ, then we understand that it’s about celebrating him,” said Christian music artist Timothygabriel. “Now, even though I’m not saying that December 25 is his birthday because we don’t know when he was born, but it’s definitely a time to celebrate the birth of Christ.”
The event was COVID-friendly as people were asked to wear mask and social distance.
