Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia hosts webinar for healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. is hosting a webinar for healthcare workers titled “Living Well with Sickle Cell.”
The webinar is meant for physicians, physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and any other healthcare workers to help them understand how to best treat patients with sickle cell.
Dr. James Eckman from the Emory University School of Medicine and Dr. Otis Powell Jr., a family medicine physician, are the experts leading the webinar.
It is being put on alongside their partners, including Morehouse School of Medicine, GBT, Piedmont Columbus Regional, Sickle Cell LCR and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
