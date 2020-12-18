3 suspects arrested in Phenix City after search warrant executed on Lee Rd.

Left: Martin Middle: Yancey Right: Anderson (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | December 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 6:25 PM

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested in Phenix City Thursday on multiple charges.

The suspects were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant on Lee Road 599 in reference to stolen property.

The following suspects were arrested:

Kenneth Anderson, 56

Operation of a motor vehicle theft facility (chop chop)

Four counts of receiving stolen property

Possession of a controlled substances (Lortab)

Dustin Martin, 37

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession f marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone, Alprazolam, GHB, and Ecstasy)

Ryan Yancey, 35

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Carry a postil without a license

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson was in possession of stolen vehicles. Stolen vehicles, firearms, $161,000 in cash, methamphetamine with a street value of $15,000 and other illegal narcotics were recovered during the search.

