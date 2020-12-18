3 suspects arrested in Phenix City after search warrant executed on Lee Rd.

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested in Phenix City Thursday on multiple charges.
The suspects were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant on Lee Road 599 in reference to stolen property.
The following suspects were arrested:
Kenneth Anderson, 56
Operation of a motor vehicle theft facility (chop chop)
Four counts of receiving stolen property
Possession of a controlled substances (Lortab)
Dustin Martin, 37
Trafficking in methamphetamine
Possession f marijuana
Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone, Alprazolam, GHB, and Ecstasy)
Ryan Yancey, 35
Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Carry a postil without a license
According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson was in possession of stolen vehicles. Stolen vehicles, firearms, $161,000 in cash, methamphetamine with a street value of $15,000 and other illegal narcotics were recovered during the search.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.