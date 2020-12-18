Tracking Big Changes for Christmas Eve and Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Things stay mostly clear, calm, and cool overnight tonight as we reach lows in the low-30s and upper-20s across the Chattahoochee Valley. We kick off the weekend pleasant with highs in the mid-50s and a whole lot of sunshine around in the forecast. Overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning we will see some showers push through the area with the best shot at rain coming on Sunday throughout the day.
For the work week we will see a few showers linger into Monday morning, but after that we dry out through mid-week while highs are in the 60s across the area. We are tracking a big pattern change by Christmas Eve as we have more showers moving through on Christmas Eve accompanying a cold front. The front sweeps through the night before Christmas leaving us much cooler for Christmas Day as a cold, dry air mass moves in. We are talking highs in the 40s for Christmas - definitely not shorts and flip flops weather for the holiday this year!
