Tracking Big Changes for Christmas Eve and Day

For the work week we will see a few showers linger into Monday morning, but after that we dry out through mid-week while highs are in the 60s across the area. We are tracking a big pattern change by Christmas Eve as we have more showers moving through on Christmas Eve accompanying a cold front. The front sweeps through the night before Christmas leaving us much cooler for Christmas Day as a cold, dry air mass moves in. We are talking highs in the 40s for Christmas - definitely not shorts and flip flops weather for the holiday this year!