Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to visit Columbus Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is scheduled to make two stops in Georgia Monday to campaign for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
She will make a stop in Suwanee, Ga. followed by a stop in Columbus.
Harris’ Dec. 21 visit will serve as a campaign stop for the Democratic challengers in both of Georgia’s highly contested races for U.S. Senate.
This comes just days after current Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Columbus on behalf of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Exact details of her visit, including location and exact time, have not yet been released.
