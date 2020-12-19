Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley gets COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley took to social media Friday to announce he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“First dose is done!” Bentley tweeted. “I’m so grateful to receive the COVID vaccine today. I appreciate the scientists, researchers and leaders who have worked so hard to deliver a safe and effective vaccine. Praying we will soon see an end to this pandemic.”
Bentley, 77, resigned from office in 2017 amid a plea deal. Bentley, who is a dermatologist, has since returned to practicing medicine.
Alabama received its first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week.
The initial doses were being distributed to 15 Alabama hospitals to vaccinate specific groups of people in the first phase. The groups are frontline health workers, including clinical and non-clinical employees, in hospitals.
According to ADPH, only members of those specific groups can be vaccinated at this time.
Bentley’s post was met with immediate criticism from people on Twitter.
A review of Bentley’s tweets shows he responded to a Dec. 3 tweet calling on all Alabama’s governors, past and present, “to set an example for the citizens of Alabama and get vaccinated against Covid-19.”
Bentley responded to the tweet saying, “Count me in (Once approved safe and effective).”
We have asked the Alabama Department of Public Health for specifics on how it’s determined which health workers are eligible for the vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.