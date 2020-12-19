One dead, one critical following Friday night shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Adamson St. in LaGrange.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Adamson St. at approximately 9:23 p.m. in reference to someone being shot.
On the scene, they found 20-year-old Monquarious Wilder who had been shot and was deceased.
While conducting their investigation, officers were called to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where another person had arrived with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine that this 26-year-old victim had also been shot in the same incident.
The second victim was flown to an Atlanta hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
There is no word on if police have any potential suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on Wilder’s murder is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
