Pleasant Shopping Weather for Saturday!

For the work week things look dry through mid-week with a good amount of sunshine around and highs in the low-60s. By Thursday, Christmas Eve, we are tracking a big pattern change that will bring us a lot of rain on Christmas Eve with the area drying out by Christmas morning. Don’t worry… we should be dry by the time Santa makes his way down the chimneys! Once the rain moves out a much cooler and drier air mass moves into the valley leaving us in the 40s for highs on Christmas Day! So break out those fuzzy boots and sweaters for your Christmas outfits.