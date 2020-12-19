Pleasant Shopping Weather for Saturday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the weekend with a whole lot of sunshine and pleasant weather with highs in the mid-50s across the Chattahoochee Valley. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning we will see rain return to the forecast ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the West. We will see the best shot at rain overnight and into the early evening hours of Sunday with most of us drying out by Monday morning.
For the work week things look dry through mid-week with a good amount of sunshine around and highs in the low-60s. By Thursday, Christmas Eve, we are tracking a big pattern change that will bring us a lot of rain on Christmas Eve with the area drying out by Christmas morning. Don’t worry… we should be dry by the time Santa makes his way down the chimneys! Once the rain moves out a much cooler and drier air mass moves into the valley leaving us in the 40s for highs on Christmas Day! So break out those fuzzy boots and sweaters for your Christmas outfits.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.