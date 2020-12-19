Practicing COVID-19 safety while holiday shopping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Health officials are reminding last minute Christmas shoppers who might be headed out this weekend to stay vigilant in practicing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended guidelines.
The guidelines include washing your hands and staying socially distant from other people, according to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
“If you are going to go out shopping for the holidays, you need to have your mask, social distance. Most of the stores I have been in, if not all of them, have hand sanitizer right by the door. So, take advantage of that and use it. Also pack a lot of patience,” said Kirkland.
Retailer analysts expect in-store shopping to be down this holiday amid the pandemic
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.