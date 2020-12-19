Showery Sunday; Milder Early Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another Sunday, another frontal system making its move towards the Valley. While not a particularly strong system, it will allow for a rather unsettled day on Sunday with showers on and off through much of the day. Temps make it into the upper 50s for most, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Early next week features plenty more sunshine and milder temps, talking low to maybe mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday especially. Of course the attention then turns to the all important Christmas holiday, and the pattern turns active and quite honestly tough to forecast. Our computer models won’t grasp many factors that will play into this forecast. Our best estimate of conditions right now is a rather wet and stormy Thursday with temps falling through the 50s during the day. Christmas Day looks mostly dry and very chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid and upper 20s. Stay tuned as changes are expected.