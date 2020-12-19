St. Francis-Emory Healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare workers at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Workers lined up Saturday morning to receive the vaccine. Administrators say 24 doses have been given to date.
“By taking this step, our team members are protecting our patients, one another, and our community. Thank you to our entire team for their dedication to make this historic day a reality,” officials said in a Facebook post.
Administrators released a further statement saying,
There is no word yet on when healthcare providers like St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will be able to make the vaccine available for wide use.
