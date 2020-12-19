St. Francis-Emory Healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine (Source: St. Francis-Emory Healthcare)
By Alex Jones | December 19, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 2:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthcare workers at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers lined up Saturday morning to receive the vaccine. Administrators say 24 doses have been given to date.

“By taking this step, our team members are protecting our patients, one another, and our community. Thank you to our entire team for their dedication to make this historic day a reality,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Administrators released a further statement saying,

We can confirm that we have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government, and Georgia. Vaccine administration has begun with our frontline healthcare workers. We have already administered 24 doses to date. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.
There is no word yet on when healthcare providers like St. Francis-Emory Healthcare will be able to make the vaccine available for wide use.

