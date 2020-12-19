St. Francis-Emory Healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

We can confirm that we have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government, and Georgia. Vaccine administration has begun with our frontline healthcare workers. We have already administered 24 doses to date. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.