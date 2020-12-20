Auburn, Northwestern to face each other in Citrus Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will be facing the Northwestern Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., New Year’s Day, Auburn announced on Twitter.
The Tigers finished their regular season 6-4. In the final game of the regular season, they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-10.
Auburn has participated in 44 bowls games. They garner a record of 24-18-2.
The Wildcats wrapped up their regular season 6-1. They fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 22-10 in the Big 10 Championship game Saturday.
Northwestern has appeared in 15 bowl games, with a 5-10 record.
The matchup will be aired on ABC with kick at noon.
