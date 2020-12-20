Columbus funeral home holds drive-thru gift card giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus funeral home is giving back to the community by giving away gift cards in a drive-thru parade.
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill in Columbus hosted the event Sunday afternoon.
Funeral home representatives say they felt the needs to give back to the community during this time while families are struggling with the pandemic as we enter the Christmas season.
“This has truly been a blessing to us to be able to do this and we certainly hope that we can bless someone else during this holiday season, and during this time everyone is struggling,” said owner Don Hill. “These days, right now, we just want to be a blessing to someone as we go along our way.”
During the event, they gave out more than 200 Walmart gift cards to the Columbus community.
