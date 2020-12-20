Columbus nonprofit gives away toys, positive affirmations in giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The giving season is continuing throughout Columbus this afternoon.
The nonprofit organization The Mission Continues held a toy giveaway Sunday.
Dani Hill, one of the nonprofit’s members, gathered 500 toys to give households in need.
Many families came out to receive the toys and snacks.
One of the organization’s members shares what the event means to her.
“It feels remarkable to give the babies a Christmas they deserve,” said Lakeisha Stringer, one of The Mission Continue’s members. “They have been through so much, especially during COVID-19. This means that a child knows that they are amazing, a child knows that they are great because we are giving positive affirmations with the toys, just a tangible item is not enough.”
Families also received goodie bags with positive affirmations in them.
