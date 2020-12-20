Columbus organizations team up for ninth annual bike giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus organizations are not letting COVID-19 stop them from holding their annual bike giveaway.
Today’s Youth in A Challenging Tomorrow (TYCT) and The Wishing Well Foundation partnered together for their ninth annual bike giveaway Saturday.
This year, they held a COVID-19 friendly event at the TYCT campus on Brennan Rd.
They gave bikes to kids between four and 11.
In the last eight years, organizer Chester Jackson says they have given away 7,000 bikes.
“It’s because of love, joy and peace, that’s the feeling of it,” said Jackson. “Because when we do these things for these kids, it is not about us, it’s about the children, that is our future and that is right now.”
People picking up bikes were asked to donate non-perishable food items that will go to Valley Rescue Mission Women’s and Children’s shelter in Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.