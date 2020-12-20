Milder Early Week; Cold Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As showers move out tonight and drier air moves in, we will be allowed to start our new week on a brighter and milder note. Sunshine will break out around late morning Monday with temps rising pretty close 60 by the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry and even milder with widespread low to middle 60s across the Chattahoochee Valley. Our attention to the Christmas holiday timeframe, as a strong cold front approaches from the west, a soaking rain with maybe some thunder will dominate out Thursday evening with temps in the low 60s and falling. Christmas Day as of now looks dry, sunny, but very cold with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the 20s. It will certainly feel like Christmas this year! Stay tuned for any chances as we are still a few days out! Happy Holidays!