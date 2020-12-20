One person dead in single-car accident on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus

By Alex Jones | December 20, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 6:59 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead in a single-car accident happening this evening in east Columbus, according to the CPD Motor Squad.

The crash occurred at Shirley Winston Park on Steam Mill Rd. near Northstar Dr. at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police have confirmed one death, but have not yet released the name of the victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

