One person dead in single-car accident on Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead in a single-car accident happening this evening in east Columbus, according to the CPD Motor Squad.
The crash occurred at Shirley Winston Park on Steam Mill Rd. near Northstar Dr. at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Police have confirmed one death, but have not yet released the name of the victim.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.