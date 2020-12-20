Overnight murder claims life of 20-year-old man; marks 45th homicide of 2020 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus homicide detectives are working the 45th murder of 2020.
According to police, 20-year-old D’aijon Cooks was brought to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital around 8:45 Saturday evening. When officers arrived, they were informed Cooks died.
The homicide unit is assuming the investigation.
Investigators say they were informed the victim was sitting in a car on Kelly Avenue in South Columbus when he was shot.
Police say two black males, one dark skinned and one light skinned, were reportedly seen running from the scene.
CPD is asking anyone with any knowledge about the murder of Cooks to please contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or DBaker@columbusga.org.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 online and on air for more.
