600 toys given out in Phenix City Christmas toy giveaway

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for some Phenix City children this weekend.
Three organizations partnered together to make the giveaway possible: Generational Changers, Lambda Mu Nu of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and TL Lyles Tax Services.
Together, the organizations gave away 600 toys Saturday morning thanks to donations.
“Just the opportunity to serve our community today, it feels great just to see the families, even with the pandemic going on right now,” said Chelsea Arrington with Generational Changers. “There are many families that are in need and we’re just happy to be the willing vessels to help those out that are in need.”
After the kids received their toys, CFL player Ucambre Williams gave out free footballs and autographs for them.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.