Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates

It will be Trump’s second appearance for the candidates, after an earlier rally in Valdosta. Both Perdue and Loeffler have avoided explicit public acknowledgement of Biden’s win while attacking Raffensperger. The rally will also come two days before Congress meets to count votes from the Electoral College, with some Republicans urging members of Congress to challenge Biden’s victory. Republicans in Georgia, for example, sent an alternate slate of electors to Congress, saying they were preserving their options in case Trump won a court contest challenging Georgia’s results.