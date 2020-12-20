Warm and Sunny for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For Sunday, we will see showers on and off throughout the day that will keep our highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with lots of clouds around. By Monday morning, most of us are dry and we will see clouds decreasing throughout the day with highs in the upper-50s. We stay dry through mid-week as highs creep into the 60s, but we have a big pattern change coming on Thursday. We will see scattered showers accompanied by a cold front around on Christmas Eve which dry out by Christmas morning and leave us much cooler! A cool, dry air mass moves in on Christmas to put our highs in the 40s for a few days.