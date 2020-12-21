Columbus organization calls for ceasefire after record number of homicides in the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is seeing a record number of homicides for the year 2020.
As a result, the Stand Against Violence Education (SAVE) is asking people to put the guns down for a ceasefire beginning Monday, Dec. 21 and lasting through Monday, Dec. 28.
Dr. Delta Outley, CEO of SAVE, said she and other community pastors have reached out to local law enforcement and city leaders to address the lack of antiaging violence initiatives within the city.
“We do have that support verbally from our government at this time, but we want to see it grow even more,” said Outley. “It is a small, baby steps but we want to see everybody on board to get the message to those who are committing these hideous crimes within our community.”
“I grew up here in a time where everyone on the street was my mother and my father, said Reverend Walter Taylor. “Everyone on the street could call my mother and father and tell them if I was doing something I should not have been doing. So, we have to bring that unity back within the community.”
Outley hopes by calling for a ceasefire, it will be a small step toward what she calls a less violent community.
