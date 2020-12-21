Feeding the Valley Bank in Columbus partners with IACT Health for food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A food drive was held at the Columbus Civic Center Monday.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank and IACT Health partnered for the drive, which was sponsored by Buffalo Rock Pepsi. The food drive provided food at time of year when the need is often the greatest.
“It’s the holiday season and we wanted to take this opportunity just to give back,” said Lisa Cutts, co-chair of Feeding the Valley for the Columbus Civic Center. “We’re blessed to be able to be a part of this and to be able to do this. We were able to do it for Thanksgiving and because of the lines and lines of people in need, we felt it was our duty to try to make it happen again for Christmas.”
There was one box of food per family. All families had to do was drive up and stay in their cars.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.