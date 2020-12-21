LIVE: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appearing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first woman elected to office in the White House is making a visit to Columbus this afternoon.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is holding a car rally in Columbus to campaign on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Both Ossoff and Warnock are vying for Senate seats against Republican incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a pair of elections that could swing the power of the Senate in the favor of the Democrats.
Harris’ car rally is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m., although the location has not yet been announced to the public. The Vice President-elect’s remarks are anticipated at approximately 12:20 p.m.
The Georgia GOP released a statement about her visit stating,
