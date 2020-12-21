LIVE: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appearing in Columbus

By Alex Jones | December 21, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:31 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first woman elected to office in the White House is making a visit to Columbus this afternoon.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is holding a car rally in Columbus to campaign on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Both Ossoff and Warnock are vying for Senate seats against Republican incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a pair of elections that could swing the power of the Senate in the favor of the Democrats.

Harris’ car rally is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m., although the location has not yet been announced to the public. The Vice President-elect’s remarks are anticipated at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The Georgia GOP released a statement about her visit stating,

Kamala Harris was ranked the most radical liberal in the Senate last year, and that’s a mantle she would pass on to Radical Raphael Warnock and trust fund socialist Jon Ossoff if they were elected to the Senate. It’s no surprise she’s campaigning for them. Georgians will reject the Harris, Warnock, Ossoff socialist agenda that would destroy our country for generations to come.
GA GOP

